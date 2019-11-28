AUBURN — Salvation Army Major Carmen Campbell was happy about the number of young volunteers who came to serve Thanksgiving meals at the Salvation Army in Auburn.
"We have a wonderful opportunity to teach the next generation how to be neighborly," said Campbell, who has worked for the organization for nearly 30 years. "And to see that passed on, that's a big part of what we do."
Members of the girls' fastpitch softball league Auburn Xtreme served plates of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and other Thanksgiving fare to people who sat at tables set up in the dining room.
Mary Clifford has volunteered at the last six Thanksgiving dinners. "I only do this to give back for when they helped me when I was younger," she said. "Without them, we may have gone hungry a few times."
In the morning, volunteers prepared to serve between 120 to 180 trays of food when they opened the doors to the public at noon.
A few of them — like Kris Willis and Kari Uebelman — were setting out to deliver about 800 cooked Thanksgiving meals to organizations like Chapel House, Schwartz Towers and Frank Calimeri Veterans Post.
Willis and Uebelman got involved in the annual dinner four years ago, and they've spent spent the last few days helping with tasks like food inventory and pulling turkey.
Willis said, "I always feel bad to know that somebody doesn't have something, so to be able to have something like this available to give back in a way that— "— "Brighten their day a little bit," Uebelman finished.
Joseph Calarco has volunteered at the Thanksgiving dinner for 17 years and helped to organize this year's dinner.
"This has got to be a well-oiled machine. We're pumping a lot of trays out and helping a lot of different people," he said.
He named Lasca's, Northside Food & Beverage Market, Angelo's Pizza, Kosta's Bar and Grill, Auburn Party Rental and Donovan-Luksa Paper Products as a few of the businesses that donate or lend equipment to the dinner. "It's a community thing," Calarco said.