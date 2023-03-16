Last-minute reservations will now be available at all New York state campgrounds.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday announced changes to reservations at DEC campgrounds for the upcoming season, including new same-day reservations.

In a news release, the DEC said the change will afford last-minute campers the security of a reserved campsite at any of its 52 campgrounds and aligns the Forest Preserve-based campgrounds with the reservation window currently employed by the facilities operated by the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. All state campgrounds will now accept reservations as late as the same day.

Reservations will be required, and patrons can now book a camping reservation as late as 5 p.m. on the desired day of arrival. The public will also be able to book a one-night stay for the 2023 season at any DEC campground beginning April 7. This will mean that gaps between reservations will be able to be filled earlier than in the past.

“DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year’s reservation window for DEC campgrounds,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.”

For more information on DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/camping.html or call (518) 457-2500. To make reservations at any of DEC campground visit newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.