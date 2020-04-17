Savannah woman killed in Wayne County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Savannah, state police said.

Andrea Steele, 61, of Savannah, was killed in an accident when she drove off a roadway, troopers said Friday. The crash happened on Morgan Road at around 3:53 p.m. and troopers said she was the only person in the vehicle.

It appeared Steele was driving southbound on Morgan Road, crossed the center line and left the roadway, troopers said. She was ejected from the vehicle and was killed.

State police did not provide information about what may have caused crash, but said the investigation is ongoing.

