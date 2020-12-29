Scammers claim to have Cayuga County pistol permits, COVID-19 vaccines

Fraudulent text messages seeking to trick people into revealing personal or banking information now include variations that appear to come from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and others claiming to be tied to coronavirus vaccinations.
The sheriff's office said this week that a new variation of a texting scam attempts to get people to click on a link that appears to be connected to an existing pistol permit or a pending application.
The sheriff's office said that scammers will send a fraudulent text message to random cell phone numbers that include a link, hoping that the unsuspecting victim will click on the link and provide personal information that is being requested. The sheriff's office said that is does not utilize text messaging to request information related to pistol permits, nor to update the status of an application.
And the state Division of Consumer Protection is warning the public to be wary of phone calls, emails and texts claiming to come from providers of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccination brings along hope for so many of us, but it also creates new opportunities for unscrupulous scammers to attempt to lure people into unintentionally providing their personal information,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said in a news release. “As the vaccine is rolled out over the next several months, there are simple steps you can take to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams that can help protect your hard-earned money and your identity.”
Earlier this year, NYSEG and RG&E, the major energy suppliers serving Cayuga County, advised customers to be aware of scammers posing as representatives of their companies. And the Cayuga County clerk warned that people were getting texts that appeared to come from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Authorities recommend exercising caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source. Don't click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source, and don't send personal information via text, because legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.
For up to date information on COVID-19 and vaccination information, visit the New York State Department of Health website or call (888) 364-3065.