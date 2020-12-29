Scammers claim to have Cayuga County pistol permits, COVID-19 vaccines

Fraudulent text messages seeking to trick people into revealing personal or banking information now include variations that appear to come from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and others claiming to be tied to coronavirus vaccinations.

The sheriff's office said this week that a new variation of a texting scam attempts to get people to click on a link that appears to be connected to an existing pistol permit or a pending application.

The sheriff's office said that scammers will send a fraudulent text message to random cell phone numbers that include a link, hoping that the unsuspecting victim will click on the link and provide personal information that is being requested. The sheriff's office said that is does not utilize text messaging to request information related to pistol permits, nor to update the status of an application.

And the state Division of Consumer Protection is warning the public to be wary of phone calls, emails and texts claiming to come from providers of COVID-19 vaccinations.