Scammers stealing delivery vehicles in Onondaga County

A rash of car thefts in Onondaga County has authorities reminding delivery drivers to never leave a running vehicle unattended.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said that four pizza delivery drivers have had their vehicles stolen in the past week or so while trying to deliver what turned out to be fake orders.

All four incidents have occurred in apartment complexes, three in the Town of Clay and one in the Town of Camillus. Police said that people are placing fake orders with restaurants to have food delivered and then stealing vehicles that are left unlocked and running.

"When the delivery driver arrives, they leave their vehicle unlocked and running while inside the apartment building," the sheriff's office said. "Once the delivery driver realizes that the order is a sham, they return to the parking lot where they discover their vehicle stolen."

Deputies are continuing to investigate these incidents and remind the public that leaving a vehicle running and unattended is a ticketed offense in New York. Police said that drivers should always shut the engine off, lock the doors and take the keys with them.

