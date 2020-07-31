Schedules vary by grade under proposed Skaneateles school reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the Skaneateles Central School District's fall reopening plan, students would have different schedules depending on their grade, with the youngest students being able to attend in-person classes every day.

The district's strategy for welcoming back students to facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic is now on the district's website.

According to Skaneateles' schedule, students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade will be in school Monday through Friday.

Eighth through 12th grades will be split into two sections, a gold team and a blue team. Those in the blue team group will be taught in school on Mondays and Tuesdays and receive instruction remotely Wednesdays, Thursday and Friday. Gold team students will get distance learning Monday through Wednesday and be taught in-person Thursdays and Fridays.

The district is prepared to offer all-online instruction for families who choose that option and for "if/when" the districts has to shutter its facilities again.