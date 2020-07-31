Schedules vary by grade under proposed Skaneateles school reopening

Under the Skaneateles Central School District's fall reopening plan, students would have different schedules depending on their grade, with the youngest students being able to attend in-person classes every day.
The district's strategy for welcoming back students to facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic is now on the district's website.
According to Skaneateles' schedule, students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade will be in school Monday through Friday.
Eighth through 12th grades will be split into two sections, a gold team and a blue team. Those in the blue team group will be taught in school on Mondays and Tuesdays and receive instruction remotely Wednesdays, Thursday and Friday. Gold team students will get distance learning Monday through Wednesday and be taught in-person Thursdays and Fridays.
The district is prepared to offer all-online instruction for families who choose that option and for "if/when" the districts has to shutter its facilities again.
The district's full reopening document details its plan, including ensuring every student will be taught or trained to properly and safely follow pandemic-era health and safety regulations. Students and staff will make resources demonstrating correct hand-washing, how to socially distance at 6 feet apart, how to wear a face covering and more.
Next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce if schools within regions now in the fourth reopening phase, including Cayuga County-area facilities, will be able to reopen in September. The state's guidelines include students donning face coverings in hallways and common areas and physically distancing students in classrooms by 6 feet.
Every district is expected to submit their plan to the state by the end of the day Friday.
