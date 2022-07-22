 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Schenectady man dies of apparent drowning in Lake Ontario, state police says

  • 0

A Schenectady man has died after an apparent drowning in Lake Ontario on Friday. 

The New York State Police said troopers responded to a reported drowning in the town of Sandy Creek, Oswego County. The victim, George D. Vitetta, 65, was recovered from the lake. 

The state police described the incident as an apparent accidental drowning. No other information was released. 

Several agencies assisted with the response, including the Oswego County Fire Coordinator's Office, fire departments from Sandy Creek, Ringgold, Phoenix and Minetto, the Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit, the Oswego County Sheriff's Department, the Oswego County Dive Team, New York State Park Police, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, Jefferson County STAR Unit, U.S. Coast Guard and Fort Drum Aviation. 

NYSP logo

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News