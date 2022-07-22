Schenectady man dies of apparent drowning in Lake Ontario, state police says

A Schenectady man has died after an apparent drowning in Lake Ontario on Friday.

The New York State Police said troopers responded to a reported drowning in the town of Sandy Creek, Oswego County. The victim, George D. Vitetta, 65, was recovered from the lake.

The state police described the incident as an apparent accidental drowning. No other information was released.

Several agencies assisted with the response, including the Oswego County Fire Coordinator's Office, fire departments from Sandy Creek, Ringgold, Phoenix and Minetto, the Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit, the Oswego County Sheriff's Department, the Oswego County Dive Team, New York State Park Police, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, Jefferson County STAR Unit, U.S. Coast Guard and Fort Drum Aviation.