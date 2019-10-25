Susan Scheuerman said she comes from a family of service. Her husband is a Vietnam War veteran, her son earned the Distinguished Flying Cross while serving in the Air Force, and she has built a life of service in both her professional career and community involvement.
“We are a family of service,” she said. “I think if you want your children to understand that you’re here not just to take up space but to pay back, then you have to pay back for living in this country. We are really very fortunate to live here. I take this concept of public service seriously, as does my family.”
It is that sense of service that led Scheuerman to run for the Onondaga County Legislature in District 6 for the second time. She ran unsuccessfully in 2015 against then-Legislator Mike Plochocki, and this time around she will face off against Legislator Julie Abbott-Kenan, who succeeded Plochocki by appointment last year.
“I bring an important perspective to the challenges facing the county and hence facing the district,” Scheuerman said, noting she worked as a New York state investigator, owned a small business, and is a mother and a taxpayer. “That combination has helped me develop skills that you need to act as a legislator and face the issues before the county and District 6.”
The opioid epidemic is “if not the No. 1 issue, it’s right up there in the top three,” she said, because of the impact it has on all county residents. As a member of the Onondaga County Drug Task Force, she feels the current county leadership has not done enough to address the epidemic in one of the state’s largest counties.
Another issue she feels is important yet overlooked is the cleanliness of the county’s lakes, which she feels have taken a backseat to the efforts to clean up Onondaga County.
“We’re now in a crisis about our waterways, particularly those that provide drinking water,” Scheuerman said.
Scheuerman is concerned with other environmental issues she feels have been ignored, including the Stauffer Chemical Co. site in Skaneateles that the state Department of Environmental Conservation cleared for some usage after a lengthy period of remediation.
“That’s 100 acres of property that the county has never even looked at partnering with the state to do something with for this part of the county,” she said. “To me, these are obvious things, and I’m not the legislator. So, I think if they’re obvious to me, gosh, what else is going on that isn’t being looked at?”
Scheuerman said the current county Legislature has also ignored the issue of poverty in the city of Syracuse, which is ranked as one of the top 10 poorest cities in the country.
“It’s not a good thing to have that kind of a ranking,” she said. “We know that from other communities, other cities, other states, if a county’s center city isn’t doing well, the rest of the county isn’t doing well. We’re paying for it one way or another.”
That is where, much like other issues, she said, the legislators representing different districts need to partner with the county as a whole to work toward solutions that benefit both the county and its individual districts.
“I have the skills to do the job, and I have a great record as an organizer, as a fact-finder, as a consensus builder,” Scheuerman said. “I think those are the skills that you need to take on this job of policy making for not just now but policy making for the future health, safety, welfare of the citizens."