U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Friday endorsed Auburn Mayor Michael Quill for re-election.
Quill, a Democrat, is seeking a fourth term as mayor. He is being challenged by Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, a Republican and former mayor, and Libertarian Party hopeful Brett Tracy II.
Schumer, D-N.Y., explained in a statement why he's supporting Quill. He described the mayor as a "strong advocate" for the city and its residents.
"Whether it was establishing the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, securing approvals to restore Owasco Lake's wetlands or protecting Auburn's critical Community Development Block Grant funding, I have worked closely with Mayor Quill to advance the city's interests," Schumer said.
Quill, along with Schumer and other federal, state and local officials, advocated for legislation to create the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. He also worked with Schumer to ensure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finalize permits for the Owasco Flats restoration project.
The potential loss of Community Development Block Grant funding was a major concern for Quill and other officials. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could've reduced the amount awarded to the city annually. There were two years when the city faced obstacles that prevented it from using all of the funding. According to HUD guidelines, that could result in the loss of aid.
Quill and other city leaders traveled to Washington for a meeting with HUD officials. The issue was resolved, and the city didn't lose its Community Development Block Grant funding.
In a statement, Quill lauded Schumer for his work organizing the meeting between city officials and HUD. The senator, he said, is "a strong partner for us in Washington."
"I thank the senator for his endorsement and his continued work for all of our projects in Auburn," Quill added. "I look forward to continuing to work with him for four more years of progress for Auburn."