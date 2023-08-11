One of the things you learn about the newspaper business early on is that it's a transitory profession. If you're a longtime reader you've seen scores of bylines and photo credits over the years in The Citizen. The plan is that you start off at a small-city paper and work your way up to the big metro.

That wasn't the path I chose. I was born and raised in Auburn, I love the area and its people, and I have been very fortunate to be able to say I've worked at The Citizen since July 22, 1991, the day I became a full-time employee.

Now, a little over 32 years later, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, is my last day. I have accepted a position with the Auburn Enlarged City School District and I'm excited and look forward to joining them.

So this is my last column for The Citizen. And it's hard to believe I'm actually typing it. I've been trying to write it in my head the last few days. What do I want to say, and how can I sum up my time here?

I've seen so much change in the newspaper business, worked with so many people, made lifelong friends, witnessed some incredible moments and have memories that I will always cherish. Not every day was good, just like anyone else's job, but overall it's been wonderful and I am grateful for the time I've spent here and very proud of the work that I and scores of reporters, editors and photographers have done to keep you informed about what happens in our area.

In the time I was a sports writer and sports editor, I covered numerous high school games and local events, and put out sections giving them the coverage they were worthy of. As assistant news editor I was more behind the scenes, editing copy, designing pages and coordinating the production of the newspaper.

I enjoyed all of those responsibilities — one of the benefits of working at a small newspaper is you have to be versatile.

I will admit my favorite part of the job was writing a sports column. You can voice your true feelings about something. I always thought of it as if we were sitting at a bar with a beer talking about the hot sports topic of the day, and what I said to you would be my column. I tried to be informative and witty, and gave my honest opinion. I always wrote what I believed.

Every day at The Citizen was different. You never knew what was going to happen, especially if there was breaking news, either local or around the world. Many times our staff stepped up to tell you what was happening, whether it was a president visiting the area, a local high school team winning a state title, local elections and so much more.

I've said this before, but it takes a good number of people to get a newspaper out, from the reporters, photojournalists and editors to the people in the advertising, business and circulation departments, as well as the press room, the mail room, circulation and the people who faithfully delivered the paper. It just doesn't appear out of thin air.

I want you to remember one important thing: Despite all the changes in this business, The Citizen is still a local newspaper. Like many stages of our lives, it has evolved over the years. We've gone from a p.m. newspaper to a.m., six days to seven, back to six, now three days a week in print, and we've created a great website that has no limits to what and when we can publish.

The one thing that has not and will not ever change is the commitment of the current newsroom staff to provide you with the best local coverage of the Cayuga County area that no one — and boy do I mean no one — else can provide. The Citizen's newsroom has and will always strive for that goal. They deserve and need your support, and if you have a subscription I say thank you, and if you don't please purchase one.

Local news can never be taken for granted. Sadly, many small communities have lost their daily newspapers. We must have it if we are to remain a growing, vibrant, educated and relevant community. But like any commodity, there is a cost. The Citizen's journalists are a vital part of the Cayuga County community and they need to provide for their families like you do, so please support an independent and free press.

There's a couple more things I want to say before wrapping it up. I have been blessed to have a family that has supported me throughout my career: my parents, later my stepfather, my in-laws, and especially my wife and my two daughters. They were always understanding.

I've worked with some incredible people, editors, reporters, photographers, publishers, the business office, the press room, circulation, the mail room, advertising — there is no way I can mention all of them and I wouldn't want to omit anyone. I'll say this: It was an honor and pleasure to have worked with you, and thank you for what you did here at The Citizen. You were part of a publication that dates back to 1816, more than 200 years of history, with many more ahead.

Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank you, the readers, for all of the support and for subscribing to The Citizen. Whether it was a compliment, a complaint or anything in between, none of the last 32 years would have been possible without you. I appreciated every call, letter, email or conversation. I used to say that complaints weren't a bad thing because it meant someone cared enough about what we did to reach out.

So this is it. I started here as a 24-year-old and I leave at 56. I believe I made a difference in our community and accomplished what I wanted to do as a journalist.

It's truly been an honor. God bless and good luck.