Scottish-American singer Bishop Briggs to make appearance at New York State Fair

The Scottish-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter who hit the alternative and rock charts with songs such as “Wild Horses” and “River” will be performing at the New York State Fair.
The fair announced Thursday that Bishop Briggs will appear on the Chevy Park stage Monday, Aug. 23, at a time to be announced later.
“We love to bring emerging artists to our stages and I am very much looking forward to seeing Bishop Briggs perform," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "She’s made a fan of me and I think she’ll make a great many more fans on August 23."
The fair will take place in a mostly outdoor format this year designed to be as safe as possible, and the fair earlier announced that to comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.
Previously announced acts include:
• Nas, Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.
• 98 Degrees, Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.
• RATT, Saturday, Aug. 21 (time TBA)
• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.
• Foreigner, Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2 with time to be announced
Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can watch the concert.