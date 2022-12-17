Search for missing woman focuses on Cayuga County natural area

The search for a missing Onondaga County woman was concentrated Saturday at a Cayuga County nature trail.

About 40 people took part in the search for Susan C. Mills, 59, who was last seen at about noon Monday, Dec. 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge.

Mills' vehicle and cell phone were found on Friday near the entrance to the Carpenter Falls Unique Area off Route 41A in the town of Niles. The area includes about 37 acres with steep terrain and waterfalls.

An extensive search on Friday did not turn up any sign of Mills, and the search on Saturday included New York State Police, state forest rangers, Department of Environmental Conservation officers, and search and rescue teams from Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Several friends and family members of Mills also took part in the effort.

Authorities called off the search at dusk with plans to return to the area Sunday morning.

In a Thursday news release, police described Mills as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds and having blue eyes and blond hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

Gallery: Law enforcement, rescue crews search for Susan Mills at Carpenter Falls in Niles