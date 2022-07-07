Search for missing woman focuses on Cayuga County village of Fair Haven

Property owners in Sterling and Fair Haven are being asked to inspect their property and buildings as police search for a missing woman.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is working with the Fulton Police Department, Oswego County Search and Rescue and other law enforcement agencies trying to find a woman who has been missing for a week.

Nancy J. Howe, 70, of Fulton, was reported missing from her home in Fulton on June 30. Police said she is considered endangered due to cognitive issues. Howe is a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and grey hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and orange winter cap.

Police on Thursday were focusing part of the search in the Village of Fair Haven. Howe and was last seen on Route 104A in the Sterling/Fair Haven area between 3 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Police said that while several members of the community have offered to help search for Howe, Thursday’s search will consist of members of law enforcement and search and rescue personnel only. Residents in the Sterling area, and specifically the Village of Fair Haven, are asked to check their property and out buildings for any indication of Howe’s location. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 911 so the message can be relayed to searchers.