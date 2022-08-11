Second arrest made in Cayuga County snowmobile thefts

A second arrest has been made in an ongoing investigation into the theft of snowmobiles and other property in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said the investigation began in December 2021 when it was reported that two snowmobile trailers and a total of six snowmobiles had been stolen from a storage lot in the town of Venice.

Over the course of the investigation, members of the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, and were ultimately able to locate and recover four of the six snowmobiles and both of the trailers, as well as identify the suspects in this larceny.

On Jan. 14, Tyler Hulslander, 27, of Cortland, was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny, and a warrant was issued by the Town of Venice Court for Amy Graham, 49, of the Chenango County town of Pitcher.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that Graham was located and taken into custody by state police on Wednesday and turned over to the custody of the sheriff’s office. She was charged with felony grand larceny.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Baim at (315) 258-3868 or leave a at tip at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.