Second child care center opened by Cayuga Community College
EDUCATION

Second child care center opened by Cayuga Community College

  • Updated
CCC Child Center

The Cayuga Community College Childcare Center on Wall Street in Auburn officially opened for business fall 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

In order to help more people with child care needs, Cayuga Community College has opened a second child care center.

The new center opened Sept. 8 on CCC's Auburn campus, a news release said. The college previously had a child care program there before the opening its  Wall Street location in fall 2019. That building had been the former day care Neighborhood House, which was shuttered in 2016 amid financial issues.

“We realize that childcare is a huge hurdle for working families when school is not in session every day, and we wanted to do everything we could to help families during this difficult time,” child care center director Amanda Gould said in the news release. “We have appropriate health measures in place to safely open the second location to more students and help meet the demand for child care in our area.”

Both child care facilities have extensive health and safety measures in place to protect children, staff and families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said. Temperature screenings are held before entering either area is allowed, and only students with temperatures below 100 degrees are allowed to attend. Parents cannot come into either site.

Staff monitor students’ health, the news release said, and will reach out to parents of any child showing symptoms to ask that parents pick them up from the facility. Every employee and children 2 years old or over are required to have face masks on. Cleaning measures have increased as well.

The Auburn campus site is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and has four classrooms for kindergarten through seventh grade students. Instructional components will be given to assistance with students’ distance learning needs, the news release said.

Gould said the second location has already almost reached maximum capacity, suggesting parents and guardians soon contact the center about availability. Children's names can also be added to the waitlist by parents and guardians.

Those interested in more information on the child care center can visit  cayuga-cc.edu/students/childcare/index.html or call (315) 294-8603.

