Second child care center opened by Cayuga Community College

Both child care facilities have extensive health and safety measures in place to protect children, staff and families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said. Temperature screenings are held before entering either area is allowed, and only students with temperatures below 100 degrees are allowed to attend. Parents cannot come into either site.

Staff monitor students’ health, the news release said, and will reach out to parents of any child showing symptoms to ask that parents pick them up from the facility. Every employee and children 2 years old or over are required to have face masks on. Cleaning measures have increased as well.

The Auburn campus site is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and has four classrooms for kindergarten through seventh grade students. Instructional components will be given to assistance with students’ distance learning needs, the news release said.

Gould said the second location has already almost reached maximum capacity, suggesting parents and guardians soon contact the center about availability. Children's names can also be added to the waitlist by parents and guardians.

Those interested in more information on the child care center can visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/childcare/index.html or call (315) 294-8603.

