Second coronavirus case confirmed in Tompkins County

A second person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tompkins County.
The county health department said Monday that the individual has been in isolation since being tested for COVID-19. Nurses with the department are conducting an investigation to determine if others were exposed to the virus.
"While we continue to prepare to limit the community spread of this virus, we want to assure residents that we are working closely with local agencies to mitigate future exposure," said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County's public health director.
Tompkins County reported its confirmed case of the coronavirus over the weekend. The person was later identified as an Ithaca College "community member."
In that case, the person who contracted the virus began experiencing symptoms on March 5. The health department found 12 people who had contact with the individual and may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The coronavirus is a respiratory illness with symptoms including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. There are 950 people in New York who have contracted COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
While most cases are in downstate, the coronavirus has spread to other parts of central New York. On Monday, Onondaga County announced its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Most people who have the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms. Seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions are at a higher risk of severe symptoms that may require hospitalization.
The Tompkins County Health Department advises residents to cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, stay at home if you're sick and avoid large gatherings.
If you develop symptoms of the coronavirus, call your healthcare provider before going to their office.
