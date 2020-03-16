You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second coronavirus case confirmed in Tompkins County
alert

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Tompkins County

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NIAID-RML via AP

A second person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tompkins County. 

The county health department said Monday that the individual has been in isolation since being tested for COVID-19. Nurses with the department are conducting an investigation to determine if others were exposed to the virus. 

"While we continue to prepare to limit the community spread of this virus, we want to assure residents that we are working closely with local agencies to mitigate future exposure," said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County's public health director. 

Tompkins County reported its confirmed case of the coronavirus over the weekend. The person was later identified as an Ithaca College "community member." 

In that case, the person who contracted the virus began experiencing symptoms on March 5. The health department found 12 people who had contact with the individual and may have been exposed to COVID-19. 

The coronavirus is a respiratory illness with symptoms including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. There are 950 people in New York who have contracted COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. 

While most cases are in downstate, the coronavirus has spread to other parts of central New York. On Monday, Onondaga County announced its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

Most people who have the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms. Seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions are at a higher risk of severe symptoms that may require hospitalization. 

The Tompkins County Health Department advises residents to cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, stay at home if you're sick and avoid large gatherings. 

If you develop symptoms of the coronavirus, call your healthcare provider before going to their office. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News