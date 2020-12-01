Second COVID-19 outbreak at NY state prison in Cayuga County

For the second time in six weeks, there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Monday that there are 15 active cases at the medium-security prison. Five of the incarcerated individuals have symptoms of COVID-19. The other 10 are asymptomatic cases.

It's unknown if there are cases among staff at the prison. Citing security concerns, DOCCS doesn't disclose facility-level COVID-19 data for employees.

Cayuga Correctional Facility had its first COVID-19 outbreak in October when 44 incarcerated individuals tested positive for the virus. The Cayuga County Health Department confirmed at the time that there were employees affected by the outbreak. DOCCS identified the 44 inmate cases during facility-wide testing.

The new cases were identified, according to DOCCS, after incarcerated individuals had symptoms of the virus. Testing confirmed there were other cases and contact tracing was conducted to identify individuals who needed to be quarantined.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}