Second COVID-19 outbreak at NY state prison in Cayuga County

For the second time in six weeks, there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Monday that there are 15 active cases at the medium-security prison. Five of the incarcerated individuals have symptoms of COVID-19. The other 10 are asymptomatic cases.
It's unknown if there are cases among staff at the prison. Citing security concerns, DOCCS doesn't disclose facility-level COVID-19 data for employees.
Cayuga Correctional Facility had its first COVID-19 outbreak in October when 44 incarcerated individuals tested positive for the virus. The Cayuga County Health Department confirmed at the time that there were employees affected by the outbreak. DOCCS identified the 44 inmate cases during facility-wide testing.
The new cases were identified, according to DOCCS, after incarcerated individuals had symptoms of the virus. Testing confirmed there were other cases and contact tracing was conducted to identify individuals who needed to be quarantined.
"Every facet of the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been guided by facts, scientific data and the guidance of public health experts at (the state Department of Health) and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the work of DOCCS to protect the safety of New York's corrections staff and incarcerated population is no different," DOCCS wrote in a statement. "The department continues to review further testing options with the guidance of the NYS DOH."
The second outbreak at Cayuga Correctional Facility is one of several DOCCS has dealt with during the pandemic. A recent outbreak at Elmira Correctional Facility resulted in 605 confirmed cases at the maximum-security prison — the most at one prison in the DOCCS system. There have been at least 1,776 positive cases among the incarcerated population in the state's 52 prisons. As of Saturday, 1,770 department employees have tested positive for the virus.
DOCCS explained that incarcerated individuals who have symptoms of the virus are isolated and tested. If they test positive, contact tracing is conducted to identify people who need to be quarantined and tested. Visitation is suspended for positive cases and quarantined inmates.
The department has faced criticism from criminal justice advocacy groups for its pandemic response. The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents correction officers in state prisons, issued a statement last week urging DOCCS to take action to prevent the spread of the virus.
Michael Powers, the union's president, asked DOCCS to suspend prison visitation and non-essential inmate transfers. He also called on the department to provide an every-other-cubicle buffer between inmates in dormitory settings.
DOCCS said Monday that any individual being moved from a county jail to a state prison is tested and must have a negative result before they are transferred to the department's custody. If the individual refuses to be tested, the county must have confirmation that the person has been quarantined for 14 days and is symptom-free before they are transferred.
There are certain protocols state prisons must follow, including a mask mandate for incarcerated individuals and staff, cleaning standards and providing access to hand sanitizer.
