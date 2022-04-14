Second Ukraine relief supply drive to take place in Auburn

A second drive-thru supply drive for Ukrainian relief will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at Auburn High School.

Organizers the Auburn Rotary Club and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn moved the drive from Holy Family Church, the location of the first one in March, due to the "overwhelming response" it received, they said in a news release. The front driveway of the 250 Lake Ave. school was also selected due to safety concerns.

The list of items needed at the drive includes: aspirin, Tylenol, Motrin, naproxen, bandages of all sizes, antiseptic ointments, medical gloves, wound pads, first aid kits, medical tape, diapers of all sizes, powdered baby formula, baby powder, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sterile hand wash packs, eight-hour glow sticks, nutrition bars, snacks, sleeping bags, warm socks, down-filled jackets and men's work boots of all kinds. No other clothing donations are needed at this time.

Financial donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to "SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church," with "Ukraine relief" in the memo corner.

All items will be given to people in Ukraine as the country's invasion by Russia continues. Cayuga County has the largest percentage of people with Ukrainian heritage, 2.3%, of any county in New York.

For more information, contact the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic at (315) 252-5573, Michael O'Gorman at (315) 730-1288, Cheryl Foster at (315) 246-4345 or Ed Helinski at (315) 664-3103.

