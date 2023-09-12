A public meeting in Moravia on Wednesday will introduce the 30 projects seeking a piece of the village's recent economic development grant.

The village was announced earlier this year to have secured $2.25 million as one of the inaugural winners of the New York Forward grant program, meant to give government funds to smaller communities hoping to reinvigorate their downtown areas. The 30 projects were submitted for consideration for funding during an open call this summer, and community feedback on them will be sought Wednesday.

A presentation for an August meeting of the local planning committee for the grant, which includes Moravia residents and business owners, summarized basic information about each of the 30 projects, including the amount of funding requested, total project cost and purpose of each. Here are all of the projects:

If you go WHAT: Public meeting on proposals for Moravia's New York Forward grant WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 WHERE: Moravia Fire Department, 38 Keeler St., Moravia INFO: Visit villageofmoravia.com/ny-forward-grant

• A proposal on 161 Main St. includes $173,00 requested for grant funding, which would be the total project cost. The presentation said that undertaking would rehabilitate "a 2-story, mixed-use brick building at the intersection of Main and Cayuga Streets. Improvements include painting, roof replacement, foundation stabilization, addition of ADA accessibility, replacement of heating system, and window and door replacement of ground floor commercial space."

• A total of $155,000 was requested for 148 Main St., with that sum being the expected overall cost for the project. Exterior renovations would be done, including replacing four windows and insulating and replacing wood around windows.

• The presentation said a proposal for 151 Main St. asks for $240,000, which would be the entire cost. The ground floor storefront for the building would be updated and replaced, along with renovating the 2,100-square-foot second floor into one or two loft apartments.

• Glenview Grows' proposal requests $110,00 funding, with a total project cost of $200,000. "Expansion of the graphic design business’s interior retail space and upgrade of the store’s HVAC system and core business equipment."

• For 153-155 Main St., the former firehouse would be redeveloped into three apartments and a restaurant space, with $500,000 in requested grant money representing all of the project's cost.

• For a Moravia downtown restaurant project, a $500,000 funding request would be half of the $1 million overall cost. An existing 7,500-square-foot single-story former bank building and parking lot would be converted "into Moravia's only table-service dine-in restaurant."

• One possible project would turn a residential apartment at 108 Main St. into a pizza shop, the presentation said, in order to accommodate the business New York Pizzeria, which is currently located at 117 Main St. A $65,000 ask in grant funding would account for 100% of the endeavor's total cost.

• With Moravia Liquors, there would be "exterior improvements to the existing liquor store building including painting, stair replacement, adding ADA/accessibility, parking improvements and window replacements" supported by a $50,000 request for a project costing a total of $102,500.

• The 124 S. Main St. proposal would entail renovating a 3,712-square-foot building that includes "5 units of affordable housing across two floors and a basement to improve its foundation, efficiency, and exterior aesthetics." That project has a $111,00 total price tag, with $66,000 in funding requested.

• Under the 106 Main St. project, the second level of a two-story commercial row building would renovated into a small short-term rental unit, with $50,000 requested as a part of a $149,995 overall cost.

• The proposal for the historic Selover Mansion at 83 S. Main St. asks for $758,000, which would be 10% of the $7,580,000 total project cost. The mansion be would renovated into a bed-and-breakfast with a coffee house.

• For 66 Central St., a 7,800-square-foot building would be made into a restaurant, bar and and private event space with an outdoor seating area. A total of $350,000 is requested, with an estimated project cost of $350,000 to $650,000.

• A request for 10-10 BBQ would involve repaving and expanding the parking lot of the business from 6,750 square feet to 9,375 square feet, while funds may also be used to add two electric vehicle charging stations. This project requests $35,000, with a $75,000 total project cost.

• For the Good Neighbor Grocery and General Store, $70,000 is requested, with a $300,000 total cost for renovating a 2,652-square-foot three-story building on 2 acres into a "rentable community event space and courtyard."

• The project on 82 S. Main St. involves the replacement of roof and porch decking on a 1,600-square-foot, two-story single family residence, with $14,500 requested out of a $30,000 total project cost.

• For 114 Main St. and 23 E. Cayuga St., $30,000 is requested, which would also be the total project cost. Three total porches of two residential buildings would be rehabilitated, with ADA accessible ramps added.

• For 13-15 E. Cayuga St., $10,000 is requested out of a $19,500 total project cost for "façade enhancement and beautification" of a 3,200-square-foot, two-story historic Victorian duplex.

• For 66-68 E. Cayuga St., $15,747 is requested out of a $31,495 total project cost to replace a 190-foot stone wall with concrete retaining blocks and repave a driveway with asphalt.

• For 34-36 W. Cayuga St., the amount requested is not listed in the description, and the total project cost is $65,000. A 3,028-square-foot building would be renovated, with "improvements to the three apartments (that) include adding new windows, two stone driveways, sidewalk, stairs, roof repairs, and side foundation wall improvements."

• A project at 36 Aurora St. requests $7,500, with a $12,750 total project cost. The endeavor would be porch rehabilitation for a 1,550-square-foot, three-unit, two-story apartment, with improvements including porch repair and replacing flooring and steps.

• For 21 Walnut St., the funding amount requested is not listed in the presentation, but it has a $11,000 total project cost. The project would center on renovating a 2,006-square-foot single-family, four-bedroom, two-bathroom rental property, including improvements to sidewalks, gutters, siding and the roof.

• For 9-10 Williams St., $35,000 is requested out of a $215,000 total project cost for sidewalk and driveway repairs and tree removal.

• For façade enhancement of the Gaston Duplex, an $80,000 request would cover the entire project cost. The presentation said the undertaking would "update and enhance the dilapidated siding and windows" of a 2,707-square-foot multi-family apartment building.

• Changes to the village's Ethel Fuller Park entail a $810,000 funding request, which would cover the project's overall cost: "Redesign and renovate the existing Ethel Fuller Park to better meet the community's needs for family and community recreation," the presentation said." Improvements may include: "lighting, added security measures, playground improvements, space for pop-up events, more defined park entrance for greater accessibility, and public Wi-Fi."

• For a project to beautify the Main Street corridor, $30,000 was requested, which would be the entire project cost. The endeavor "would include new lighting, landscaping, crosswalk improvements and traffic calming measures, public seating, signage, street brickwork, and public Wi-Fi."

• The Moravia village office's proposal asks for $400,000 in funding, which would cover the entire cost of the project. The 5,000-square-foot office would be renovated to become a welcome and community center for residents and tourists, with site upgrades including a space for artists to display work, event space for community meetings and public parking.

• For Granny's Pocket Park, $500,000 was requested, which would cover the overall cost of the project. The endeavor would "transform the former Granny’s Gas Station site into a pocket park for public use. The park will feature space for public events, food trucks, artists to display work, public Wi-Fi and a home for Christmas in Moravia."

• For Powers Library, $89,600 was requested out of a $112,000 total cost. The presentation said the project would involve rebranding and anchoring the library "through the renovation of the adjacent 1/3-acre open space into a more formal space for outdoor programming. Other upgrades include adding signage, lighting, and investing in technology for community use."

• For a project investing in Moravia, $300,000 is requested, which would be the entire project cost. That project would be a "loan fund administered by a financial professional to support small businesses that lacked capacity" to apply for New York Forward program funding.

• A project for storefront photography had a $60,000 total request, which would cover the entire project cost. The presentation said this endeavor would be to "photograph Moravia’s downtown storefronts to highlight the area's architecture, streetscapes, business storefronts, vendor goods, park and natural areas. The photographs would be used to create a media library of accessible images for marketing and branding use by business and community members."

The local planning committee will vote in October to recommend a slate of projects to be considered by the state for funding.

At a public meeting held in late June on the program, Phil Schaeffing, associate and senior planner/urban designer for Stantec, the state's consulting firm for New York Forward projects in central New York, said it would be helpful for projects to have additional funding secured, project drawings and site ownership.