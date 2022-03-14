Seized Cayuga County mobile home park sold

A mobile home park in the town of Fleming has new owners.

Locust Meadows, a 7.8-acre property, was sold at auction on Thursday. The winning bid of $160,000 was submitted by Kerry and Jared Smith, according to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck. The Smiths beat out 12 other bidders to win the auction.

The winning bid is slightly higher than the sale price of the mobile home park the last time it was sold. It was purchased by Sharon Hitchings for $145,000 in 2015.

The mobile home park was seized last fall after Hitchings failed to pay more than $55,000 in fines for not providing drinking water to residents and not monitoring the water supply. A boil water order that was issued three years ago has been renewed every quarter, the Cayuga County Health Department told The Citizen. The order remains in effect.

In June 2019, the health department issued a complaint outlining the violations committed by Locust Meadows. But Hitchings did not respond to the complaint and did not attend a hearing in July 2019. The hearing officer concluded that Hitchings was guilty of the violations and ordered her to pay $55,000 in fines.

The Cayuga County Board of Health accepted the hearing officer's findings at its September 2019 meeting. Hitchings did not attend the meeting.

After Hitchings failed to pay the fines, Cayuga County sought a judgement against her. The judgement issued in September 2021 allowed the sheriff's office to seize the property. At the time of the seizure, interest and fees increased the total amount of fines to $63,668.

"The county has really tried to resolve this issue and has assisted but we can't continue to do this," said Eileen O'Connor, who heads the health department's environmental health division. "The park needs to be brought into compliance with the rules and regulations of the state of New York."

Once it was seized, the county scheduled an auction to sell the mobile home park. Louise Bonilla, a Locust Meadows resident for more than 25 years, told The Citizen that she is worried the buyer could use the park for another use and evict the residents.

The Smiths could not be reached to comment on whether they plan to continue operating the property as a mobile home park.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

