Seized Cayuga County mobile home park to be auctioned off

FLEMING — A Cayuga County mobile home park will be auctioned off after its owner failed to pay more than $55,000 in fines for not providing drinking water to residents and numerous other violations.

Locust Meadows, a 7.8-acre property in the town of Fleming, will be sold to the highest bidder at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cayuga County Courthouse, according to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck. The sheriff's office seized the property after a judgment was issued in September due the mobile home park's failure to pay the fines.

The auction is the latest chapter in a years-long ordeal that began in 2018. The Cayuga County Health Department found that Locust Meadows violated several state laws by not properly monitoring the water supply and not providing adequate water pressure and drinking water. The mobile home park also lost electricity after the owner, Sharon Hitchings, did not pay the energy bill.

The health department issued boil water orders in June and November 2018 due to the loss of pressure, but Locust Meadows never submitted results of samples to determine if the water was not contaminated.

Eileen O'Connor, who heads the health department's environmental health division, told The Citizen that a boil water order has been renewed every quarter because no one is monitoring the water. A resident, Louise Bonilla, confirmed that they have been under a boil water order for more than three years. Bonilla said she buys bottled water every other day.

"We take it off the rent," said Bonilla, who has lived at Locust Meadows for more than 25 years.

In June 2019, the health department issued a complaint outlining the violations. A hearing was held in July 2019. Hitchings, who bought Locust Meadows in 2015 months after she won an $816,000 lottery prize, did not respond to the complaint and did not attend the hearing. The hearing officer found that Hitchings was guilty of the violations and ordered her to pay $55,000 in fines.

The Cayuga County Board of Health met in September 2019 to adopt the hearing officer's findings. Hitchings did not attend the meeting.

The Citizen's attempts to contact Hitchings were unsuccessful.

With Hitchings failing to acknowledge the violations and pay the fines, the county sought a judgement against her. The judgement was signed in September 2021 and allowed for the seizure of the property due to nonpayment of fines, which now total $63,668 due to interest and additional fees.

"The county has really tried to resolve this issue and has assisted but we can't continue to do this," O'Connor said. "The park needs to be brought into compliance with the rules and regulations of the state of New York."

She continued, "We're hopeful that a person who is interested and willing to do what is necessary to bring this park back into compliance and to provide the residents with safe drinking water and to make sure the septic system is functioning properly."

But O'Connor acknowledged that anyone could buy the mobile home park. They could continue to operate it as a residential property, or it could be transformed into something else.

That worries Bonilla, who fears that they will be evicted if the buyer wants to repurpose the park.

"We're not looking forward to this," she said. "Hopefully we don't have to move if we get a good landlord. I don't know. We don't have high hopes."

The terms of sale for the auction note that "the interest of the judgment debtor being sold may be subject to liens, mortgages, taxes or other encumbrances." The highest bidder can pay by cash, check or attorney check. At least 10% of the winning bid must be paid by 4 p.m. Friday.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

