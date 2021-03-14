Selfless shots: For Cayuga County-area residents, COVID-19 vaccine protects family

Now that he's received his second dose of the vaccine, Thomas feels more confident that he and his family are safe.

"The positives far outweigh the potential negatives," he said of getting vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Vanduyne was concerned about her health. "I don't want to get the disease," she said after her second dose. But there is another motivation for getting vaccinated.

Vanduyne's sister is in a nursing home. Because of restrictions on nursing home visitation, she hasn't seen her sister in a year. The vaccine puts her closer to being able to see her sister again.

There was agreement that getting vaccinated was a smooth process. The four people interviewed for this story received both doses at county-run clinics. The Citizen followed Taylor from his entry into the clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center to the observation area after he got his second dose.

The clinic has several stations, starting with a table where vaccination appointments are verified. Individuals with appointments then get their temperature checked and provide insurance information. At another table, they complete a health screening form before advancing to registration. Once they finish registration, they get in line for their dose.