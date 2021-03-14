Selfless shots: For Cayuga County-area residents, COVID-19 vaccine protects family

AURELIUS — Bridget Kennedy wasn't thinking of herself when she received the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
For Kennedy, an Auburn resident who is a teacher with the Port Byron Central School District, getting vaccinated was more about the safety of those at home.
"I got it to protect my kids," she said. Her children are too young to get the vaccine.
The Citizen interviewed Kennedy and others at a clinic held by the Cayuga County Health Department at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. Hundreds of residents, many of whom received their first dose of the vaccine at Port Byron, were there to get their second dose. (The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer vaccine, requires two doses. Johnson & Johnson has a single-dose vaccination.)
Kennedy's explanation for why she got inoculated wasn't unique. Jason Taylor, of Jordan, is a building and grounds employee for the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District. While he wants the pandemic to end "as soon as possible," there is a personal reason for getting vaccinated.
"To protect my family," he said.
John Thomas, an Auburn resident, echoed that sentiment. He said getting the vaccine was about protecting his family, especially his elderly grandmother.
The safety of older people has been a concern throughout the pandemic. The risk of serious illness increases with age. In New York, people age 60 and older account for more than 87% of the COVID-related deaths. Older age groups tend to have more comorbidities, which also increases the risk of serious illness.
Now that he's received his second dose of the vaccine, Thomas feels more confident that he and his family are safe.
"The positives far outweigh the potential negatives," he said of getting vaccinated.
Nancy Vanduyne was concerned about her health. "I don't want to get the disease," she said after her second dose. But there is another motivation for getting vaccinated.
Vanduyne's sister is in a nursing home. Because of restrictions on nursing home visitation, she hasn't seen her sister in a year. The vaccine puts her closer to being able to see her sister again.
There was agreement that getting vaccinated was a smooth process. The four people interviewed for this story received both doses at county-run clinics. The Citizen followed Taylor from his entry into the clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center to the observation area after he got his second dose.
The clinic has several stations, starting with a table where vaccination appointments are verified. Individuals with appointments then get their temperature checked and provide insurance information. At another table, they complete a health screening form before advancing to registration. Once they finish registration, they get in line for their dose.
Taylor moved quickly through the phases with minimal waits at some tables. For the county-run clinics, the longest time anyone spends at one station is usually the 15 minutes in the observation area after the inoculation. That wait time could be extended to 30 minutes if the person has a history of allergic reactions to vaccines.
"You get in and get out and you're good to go," Taylor said.
Thomas also praised the health department's clinic. He said it was "really quick and easy" and compared it to an assembly line because of its efficiency.
The health department focuses on its throughput. Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator, said that they will time how long it takes for people to go from the clinic's entrance to the observation area. The fastest time so far is four minutes and 15 seconds, she said.
Thomas didn't beat that record, but it wasn't a long wait for his second dose.
"They just put you right through," he said.
