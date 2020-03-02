Seneca County authorities investigate complaints stemming from Cayuga Nation fight

The Seneca Falls Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff's Office are investigating criminal complaints filed by both the Cayuga Nation Police Department and the Seneca County man the department temporarily detained on Saturday.

Charles Bowman was at a press conference in Seneca Falls held by the Cayuga Nation chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy near the site where the nation police department seized buildings on Feb. 22 and later had them demolished. Shortly after the press conference ended, some of the chiefs' supporters walked onto the property and were confronted by nation officers, and fighting broke out.

The Cayuga Nation Council, led by federal representative Clint Halftown, later said it charged three members of other Haudenosaunee tribes with violations of nation law.

