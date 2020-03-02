Seneca County authorities investigate complaints stemming from Cayuga Nation fight

The Seneca Falls Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff's Office are investigating criminal complaints filed by both the Cayuga Nation Police Department and the Seneca County man the department temporarily detained on Saturday.
Charles Bowman was at a press conference in Seneca Falls held by the Cayuga Nation chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy near the site where the nation police department seized buildings on Feb. 22 and later had them demolished. Shortly after the press conference ended, some of the chiefs' supporters walked onto the property and were confronted by nation officers, and fighting broke out.
The Cayuga Nation Council, led by federal representative Clint Halftown, later said it charged three members of other Haudenosaunee tribes with violations of nation law.
They also detained Bowman, a non-Indian, and turned him over to local law enforcement and accused him of assaulting a Cayuga Nation officer. Bowman, who was later treated at a hospital for injuries, has filed his own criminal complaint, saying he was assaulted by the nation's police and that he was attempting to protect a woman being targeted by nation officers.
As of Monday morning, those were the only two criminal complaints that local authorities had received in connection with Saturday's brawl. No arrests have been made.
"We are currently attempting to collect all evidence surrounding the allegations and will apply any violations of the law, if applicable," Seneca Falls Chief Stuart Peenstra and Seneca County Sheriff Timothy Luce said in a joint statement.
"We cannot emphasize enough for anyone wishing to file a complaint or has information regarding Saturday's incident to come to the Seneca Falls Police Department. At this point, Mr. Bowman is the only individual to come forward with a complaint."