Seneca County board requests federal response to Cayuga Nation demolitions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He continued that the Cayugas affected are willing to work toward a solution. "They are as shocked by this as anyone. Their livelihoods have been destroyed. They're very worried about their own personal safety, whether or not he'll come and knock down their houses next," Heath said.

Young told the board that Halftown refused their attempts at diplomacy. "There were no prior discussions. There was no warning. There was no respect given to our elders and to our future generations," she said.

Former Chairman of the Seneca County Indian Affairs committee Robert Shipley called Halftown's actions "alarming" and "reckless." He asked the board to pass a resolution requesting the BIA remove Halftown as the federally-recognized leader.

Hayssen also invited Halftown's legal counsel to speak, but was informed by people in crowd that he left.

Board members exited the executive session about an hour later, when Seneca Falls Supervisor Ralph Lott offered three resolutions — all of which passed unanimously and without discussion.