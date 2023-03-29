Northeast College of Health Sciences announced this week that its overall economic impact is more than $48 million a year.

Citing a financial report published by the Commission on Independent Colleges & Universities in New York, the Seneca County college formerly called New York Chiropractic College, said that it supports the local, Finger Lakes and New York state regions in many ways – including economically — with its total economic impact in 2020-2021 topping $48 million.

In a news release, the college said that its economic impact is the sum of several factors. Institutional impact, tallied at $41.3 million, includes spending on research and development, construction, technology, employee salaries and other operating expenses. Student and visitor impact totals $6.9 million and includes the money spent by members of each of these groups in the broader community.

The school said that the 12 independent colleges and universities in the Finger Lakes collectively enroll 40,000 students and award more than 11,000 degrees in the region each year. Combined these institutions have a total economic impact of $6.2 billion to the region.

Northeast said that ongoing studies by CICU show that New York state is the leading destination in the United States for first-time students leaving their home state to attend private, not-for-profit colleges, such as Northeast. These institutions also rank highly for graduate study, with 70% of students pursuing graduate degrees in New York, ultimately attending a private, not-for-profit school.

CICU reports also show that 68% of students of color who attend college in New York state receive their master's and doctorate degrees from private, not-for-profit colleges and universities, and that these institutions account for 77% of research and development spending in the state ($5.5 billion of $7.1 billion).

"Northeast prides itself in being among these higher education institutions committed to academic excellence and working together to advance student and educational opportunities in New York state," the college said. "In fact, the College has articulation agreements with many CICU partnering colleges, including St. John Fisher College, Houghton University and Manhattan College."