Seneca County Sheriff's Office investigating member's apparent suicide

A member of the Seneca County Sheriff's Office died Monday from what appears to have been a self-inflicted injury, Sheriff W. Timothy Luce said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a member of the department suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a post made Tuesday on the department's website.
The incident, which occurred Monday around 3:30 p.m. in the town of Fayette, is currently under investigation by sheriff's office investigators, and the department member's name was not disclosed.