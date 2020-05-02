Seneca County sheriff: Three charged in high school vandalism, graffiti incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three people are facing criminal charges after allegedly vandalizing posters at South Seneca Junior/Senior High School with hateful language, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the office's road patrol division and criminal investigation division went to the campus April 29 after various posters were reported to have been vandalized, according to a news release. The vandalism included "derogatory and hateful comments directed to individual members of the graduating senior class." It is believed the posters were vandalized that early morning.

Based on the investigation, the department arrested Michael J. Wilkins, 19, of Willard, who was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, which elevated the charge to a class E felony, and making graffiti, a class A misdemeanor.

Tangalean Kio, 18 of Ovid, and Jonathan Siccardi, 18, of Interlaken, were both charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and making graffiti, both misdemeanors.

All three were released on appearance tickets and are set to appear at the centralized arraignment court May 18. Two adolescent offenders were also identified and will appear at the Seneca County Probation Department at a later date, the release said. Sheriff's office investigators worked with South Seneca School District administrators and counselors.

