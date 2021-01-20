 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seneca Falls Police Department looking for missing man
SENECA COUNTY

Seneca Falls Police Department looking for missing man

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
2

Ronnie Key

 Provided

The Seneca Falls Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with a missing person investigation.

The department is looking for Ronnie M. Key, who was last seen at his residence by family on Jan. 6. Key has a history of mental illness and suicidal ideations. He did not take his vehicle or his wallet, his cell phone has been turned off since Jan. 6. Key does not walk well and is hard of hearing. He did not tell anyone he was leaving, there are no clear destinations.

Key is 64 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds with a slender build, has blue eyes and gray hair. 

Key was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown sweater, a black and blue two-tone jacket, black shoes and prescription glasses. He was last seen with a full gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department 24/7 at 315-568-4850.

+1 
2017 photo

Key
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 'A good day' ... Onondaga County executive's COVID-19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News