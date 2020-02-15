Seneca Falls speaker: Little-known suffragist shouldn't be

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeSavoy said that because the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, did not extend to black women when it was originally enacted, white suffragists "left behind" women of color. She said Williams has now been recommended twice for inclusion in the National Women's Hall of Fame.

"With this second nomination that we've submitted, we are hopeful that Fannie Barrier Williams will finally gain a rightful seat among so many other distinguished women," she said.

Nicholas Walling and Rachel Tavares said after the presentation that they enjoyed the event. Walling said his high school didn't go into much detail on women's suffrage and the 19th Amendment and he wanted to learn more about it. Both said they learned a lot on Saturday and plan to look up more about Williams.

"I would think that women joining together, having more women, the stronger the force could be, but I never thought of them leaving people behind," Taveres said.

LeSavoy said Williams was a prolific author who also fought for social and gender justice, and said she had "extraordinary social impact on our world today" despite many people not knowing her name.

"It's this moment in time where I'm looking to try and change the script, so to speak," she said. "I want to get Fannie Barrier Williams visible because she was a suffrage fighter and she was a person of color, and so as we're recognizing this moment in time, we should also pause and recognize, 'What histories are we telling, whose stories and narratives do we include?'"

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.