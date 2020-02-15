Seneca Falls speaker: Little-known suffragist shouldn't be

SENECA FALLS — Barb LeSavoy isn't surprised when people tell her they don't know who Fannie Barrier Williams was, but she thinks they should.
LeSavoy, an associate professor of the department of Women and Gender Studies at SUNY Brockport, spoke about Williams, a black suffragist, writer and social justice reformer, during a presentation at the visitor center at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls Saturday.
Williams was born in Brockport and wrote heavily about issues such as gender discrimination, social justice, civil rights and fought for the rights of black people, particularly black women.
Despite that work, she isn't as well known or mentioned as often as some of her fellow social justice reformers such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, in the "dominant narrative" of woman's suffrage, LeSavoy said. She said she wants Williams to receive more recognition for her accomplishments. While LeSavoy noted she also wants to applaud white suffragists, she said it is also important for women of color to not be excluded from the story of women's rights history.
"The ongoing challenge for us standing in Seneca Falls is how to employ the story of Seneca Falls without once again compromising other histories," LaSavoy said. "Our strategic telling and re-telling of the who and the what of the suffrage story during this 100-year commemoration offers us an opportunity to examine and transform the privilege of identity and place."
You have free articles remaining.
LeSavoy said that because the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, did not extend to black women when it was originally enacted, white suffragists "left behind" women of color. She said Williams has now been recommended twice for inclusion in the National Women's Hall of Fame.
"With this second nomination that we've submitted, we are hopeful that Fannie Barrier Williams will finally gain a rightful seat among so many other distinguished women," she said.
Nicholas Walling and Rachel Tavares said after the presentation that they enjoyed the event. Walling said his high school didn't go into much detail on women's suffrage and the 19th Amendment and he wanted to learn more about it. Both said they learned a lot on Saturday and plan to look up more about Williams.
"I would think that women joining together, having more women, the stronger the force could be, but I never thought of them leaving people behind," Taveres said.
LeSavoy said Williams was a prolific author who also fought for social and gender justice, and said she had "extraordinary social impact on our world today" despite many people not knowing her name.
"It's this moment in time where I'm looking to try and change the script, so to speak," she said. "I want to get Fannie Barrier Williams visible because she was a suffrage fighter and she was a person of color, and so as we're recognizing this moment in time, we should also pause and recognize, 'What histories are we telling, whose stories and narratives do we include?'"
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.