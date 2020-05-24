Seneca Nation announces gaming, resort reopening plans

Representatives from the Nation and its gaming enterprises said they will implement comprehensive safety protocols informed by public health guidance and industry best practices that will exceed those of many other facilities and businesses. They said the process will include, but will not be limited to, temperature screening for all workers and guests upon arrival, personal protective equipment standards for all workers, the required use of masks by workers and patrons, controlled social distancing, and enhanced sanitation procedures at all properties.

It is anticipated that the gaming facilities will initially reopen at reduced capacity.

“Reopening the properties in phases will allow us to keep a close eye on how each individual facility responds and to make any necessary adjustments as we ramp up to full operations,” Armstrong said. “We’re eager to open our doors, but safety will remain our guiding principle through these all-important first steps.”

The Seneca Nation’s gaming operations collectively employ more than 4,000 workers from across Western New York and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in local payroll and economic activity with vendors throughout the region and across the state.

“Suspending business activity on our territories was a difficult, but necessary decision,” Armstrong said. “We are excited to welcome our employees back and to provide world-class service to our guests again.”