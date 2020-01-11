AUBURN — A corner of Bluefield Manor in Auburn was devoted to stories, songs, crafts and more on Saturday.
An intergenerational storytelling event, in which seniors and children spent time with each other, was held at Bluefield, which offers senior independent living apartments and homes. Seymour Library has hosted the monthly events for six months.
Jill Hand, the library's youth services coordinator, read the illustrated tale "Snowmen at Night," written by Caralyn Buehner and illustrated by Richard Buehner, to the children and adults at the event. Hand read the story, which is about what a boy believes snowmen do during nighttime, with an energetic tone and animated expressions. Hand asked the children what they believe snowmen do at night. Jachin Main guessed that they drink cold cocoa, while Eli Bowman said they play snowmen games. Hand smiled and asked if they had read the story before. Jachin, 7, said he hadn't. At one point in the story, Hand read that the snowmen do indeed drink cold cocoa at night, causing Jachin to exclaim "I was right!"
Later, Hand read in the story that the snowmen had snowball fights. This prompted Eli's mother, Jannelle Bowman, to ask her son a question.
"Where do they get the snowballs? From themselves?" Jannelle asked.
In additions to stories and singing songs, the participants created snowmen with bottles, marshmallows, clothes, glue, googly eyes and more.
Between assisting the children with their creations, Hand said the events were made possible by a grant she applied for from the Finger Lakes Library System. She said she had done a lot of research and attended workshops and webinars on the mutual benefits of children and seniors working together.
For the youngsters, Hand said, it's an opportunity to learn from those older than them, noting that some children don't have grandparents nearby. She said the events are open to anyone in the community who wants to attend and not just those who have families members at Bluefield.
"When children don't have grandparents who live nearby, they're able to come here and have that grandparent experience," Hand said.
She said she believes the story sessions and activities allow the seniors to "relieve their youth" and have fun. If seniors don't have nearby grandchildren, Hand said, these events let them still work with younger people.
Later, Eli asked Jannelle if he could eat one of the marshmallows. They and Jannelle's daughter Amelia were spending time with Esther Filer, the children's great-grandmother. Jannelle and Filer said they see each other every Sunday at church, but the event allowed all of them to enjoy each other's company in a different setting.
At another side of the craft table, Jachin, his brother Boaz "Bo" Main, 3 and their mother, Danielle, hung out with family friend Ann Signor. Danielle said they didn't know ahead of time that Signor would be there, but Danielle took her boys to the event because she believes it's important to expose them to different people across generations.
"The older generations have so much wisdom to offer, and we lose that if we don't tap into that," Danielle said.
Lauren Botticelli, Bluefield's activities director, said Hand reached out to her about holding the events there. Botticelli said Bluefield likes to support the community "because the community is really good to our residents"
"Our residents are really active and the more that we can keep them active and engaged, it's not only good for them but it's good for the community too, so it's kind of a win-win situation," she said.
Botticelli and Hand they would to have more people come to the events, which are normally held the second Saturday of each month. She said the next storytelling event is set for Feb. 8 and it will be on the library's calendar page.
Signor said Saturday was her third time at the event.
"I enjoy the kids," she said. "I just wish more people were interested, because it's nice to interact with the kids."