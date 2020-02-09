Sennett Fire Department ends its Lenten fish fry dinners

The Sennett Fire Department is discontinuing its weekly Lenten season fish fry dinners, the department announced in a Facebook post.

The volunteer fire department held the dinners every Friday evening during the season of Lent, a tradition at the department that started 40 years ago with a fish sandwich booth set up at the Cayuga County Fair.

Rising costs made the dinner less sustainable as a fundraiser, and at the same time, the volunteer firefighters are taking on increases in training and emergency responses, according to the post.

"We must focus on our primary mission of providing a valued service to our community," the department wrote in its post. "We are extremely grateful for the support over the the years and we look forward to funding new ways to remain engaged with our community."

