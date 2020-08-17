Sennett Fire Department receives $114K federal grant for exhaust removal systems

A Cayuga County volunteer fire department has been awarded a six-figure federal grant — one of the largest grants approved for a central New York fire company in the latest round of funding.
The Sennett Fire Department will receive $114,190.48, according to U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. Gillibrand and Schumer, along with U.S. Rep. John Katko, supported the department's application.
Sennett Fire Chief Sean Holmes said that the funding will be used to install exhaust capture systems at both of the department's stations. The stations are located on Franklin Street and Turnpike roads.
The exhaust capture systems include a hose that's connected to a fire truck's tailpipe while it's in the station. Holmes explained that the common forms are either magnetic or pneumatic. The hose is removed when a truck exits the station, but it is reattached once it returns.
"Any exhaust that's emitted when the vehicle is in the station is captured and exhausted out of the building rather than on the walls, in our lungs, on our clothing or on our personal protective equipment that's at the station," Holmes said.
Sennett is receiving the funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The department and other fire companies in Cayuga County have been awarded grants through the program in the past.
Holmes said one advantage of the program is grant requests are peer-reviewed by other firefighters. That ensures the fire departments' requests are being assessed by people with firefighting experience instead of bureaucrats, he added.
New York fire departments received more than $5.3 million in the latest round of awards. The recipients included the Liverpool Fire Department, which received the largest grant ($721,454.55), and the Morrisville Fire District, which FEMA awarded $642,857.14 to purchase new vehicles.
Holmes said fire departments can seek federal funding for various purposes. Sennett, which has 55 members and about 30 active firefighters, opted to pursue funding to improve firefighter safety.
"With the higher incidences of cancers being related to typical firefighter duties, certainly things like exhaust is a part of that, keeping that to a minimum and making the facility safer for our firefighters and volunteers," he said.
