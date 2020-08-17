Sennett Fire Department receives $114K federal grant for exhaust removal systems

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cayuga County volunteer fire department has been awarded a six-figure federal grant — one of the largest grants approved for a central New York fire company in the latest round of funding.

The Sennett Fire Department will receive $114,190.48, according to U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. Gillibrand and Schumer, along with U.S. Rep. John Katko, supported the department's application.

Sennett Fire Chief Sean Holmes said that the funding will be used to install exhaust capture systems at both of the department's stations. The stations are located on Franklin Street and Turnpike roads.

The exhaust capture systems include a hose that's connected to a fire truck's tailpipe while it's in the station. Holmes explained that the common forms are either magnetic or pneumatic. The hose is removed when a truck exits the station, but it is reattached once it returns.

"Any exhaust that's emitted when the vehicle is in the station is captured and exhausted out of the building rather than on the walls, in our lungs, on our clothing or on our personal protective equipment that's at the station," Holmes said.