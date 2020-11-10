Sennett youth treatment center reports student, staff COVID-19 cases

A residential treatment campus in Cayuga County that serves more than 50 youth clients has its first cases of the coronavirus.
The Hillside Family of Agencies' Finger Lakes Campus on County House Road in Sennett reported this week that one student and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the Rochester-based nonprofit is working with the Cayuga County Department of Health to establish quarantines for affected students and employees, and the agency's on-site school has shifted to remote learning, said Erich Van Dussen, senior director of communications and marketing.
"Our standard COVID protocols on residential campuses have been designed to mitigate the risk of youth and staff intermingling outside of their immediate residential units," Van Dussen said. "In this case, we have assigned temporary quarantine status to specific units believed to be at heightened risk of exposure because of these positive diagnoses. This process was developed in collaboration with the state and county departments of health."
The Sennett campus currently has 55 students, 11 teachers and 17 staff members on site, according to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 report card. Students are provided services for emotional and behavior challenges while they live in residential buildings on campus. They normally attend classes in a separate school building.
Van Dussen said that in addition to the shift to remote learning, staff protocols have been established "to minimize nonessential interactions with other staff or youth." The agency will reevaluate the shift to remote instruction at the end of the month.
Hillside has contacted families of all students to inform them of the situation and steps being taken to protect health and safety. The contact included immediate phone calls to the families of students most directly impacted," Van Dussen said.
The agency said it has been following a COVID-19 safety plan formed in collaboration with state and county health officials. Classroom and treatment procedures have been adjusted to minimize risk of viral spread, and employees go through a strict screening protocol each day and also wear masks.
