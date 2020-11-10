Sennett youth treatment center reports student, staff COVID-19 cases

A residential treatment campus in Cayuga County that serves more than 50 youth clients has its first cases of the coronavirus.

The Hillside Family of Agencies' Finger Lakes Campus on County House Road in Sennett reported this week that one student and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Rochester-based nonprofit is working with the Cayuga County Department of Health to establish quarantines for affected students and employees, and the agency's on-site school has shifted to remote learning, said Erich Van Dussen, senior director of communications and marketing.

"Our standard COVID protocols on residential campuses have been designed to mitigate the risk of youth and staff intermingling outside of their immediate residential units," Van Dussen said. "In this case, we have assigned temporary quarantine status to specific units believed to be at heightened risk of exposure because of these positive diagnoses. This process was developed in collaboration with the state and county departments of health."

