September was third-worst month of pandemic for Cayuga County

September overtook August as the third-worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases in September, up from 747 in August. It's the most confirmed cases in a month since the county had 2,010 in January.

There were 2,024 cases in December 2020, the most in a month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Cayuga County ended September with 27 new cases, 15 of which were unvaccinated.

Most of the county's new cases in September were not vaccinated, according to data released by the health department. There were 727 people, two-thirds of new cases, who tested positive for COVID-19 and weren't vaccinated.

Hospitalizations, which began to surge in August, continued to climb in September. The number of hospitalized residents with COVID-19 reached a high of 25 on Sept. 14 before beginning to level off.

By the end of the month, 17 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. They range in age from one child under 10 to three people in their 90s.