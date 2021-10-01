September was third-worst month of pandemic for Cayuga County

September overtook August as the third-worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases in September, up from 747 in August. It's the most confirmed cases in a month since the county had 2,010 in January.
There were 2,024 cases in December 2020, the most in a month since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Cayuga County ended September with 27 new cases, 15 of which were unvaccinated.
Most of the county's new cases in September were not vaccinated, according to data released by the health department. There were 727 people, two-thirds of new cases, who tested positive for COVID-19 and weren't vaccinated.
Hospitalizations, which began to surge in August, continued to climb in September. The number of hospitalized residents with COVID-19 reached a high of 25 on Sept. 14 before beginning to level off.
By the end of the month, 17 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. They range in age from one child under 10 to three people in their 90s.
The county had seven COVID-19 deaths in September, the most since January and more than the six reported in August. Five of the decedents were age 60 or older. One resident who died was a man in his 50s, while another was a woman in her 30s — the county's youngest resident to die of COVID-19.
With seven COVID-19 deaths in September, the county has 103 virus-related fatalities during the pandemic.
As October begins, new cases are on the decline in Cayuga County. The county's case rate is 208.94 per 100,000 people, a 40% decrease compared to the previous week. The health department reported 212 new cases over the past seven days, down from 265 for the week of Sept. 17-23 and 324 two weeks ago.
The positivity rate is also decreasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 7-day average positivity rate for Cayuga County was 5.71%. At its peak over the past two months, the positivity rate topped 10%.
The county inched closer to having 60% of its eligible population (ages 12 and older) fully vaccinated. The CDC says 59.7% of that group and 61% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. More than three-quarters of residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Three vaccination clinics are scheduled over the next seven days. The health department will hold clinics from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Fingerlakes Mall.
Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.
