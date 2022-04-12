 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Septic system overflow impacts Cayuga County waterway

  Updated
Cayuga County Seal

The public is being asked to avoid North Brook in the town of Sennett after a septic overflow entered the waterway Tuesday.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that it responded to an "environmental incident" complaint regarding a septic overflow at Dilaj’s Motor Inn, 7430 North St. Road on Tuesday and that wastewater was observed to be on the ground surface and flowing into an unnamed minor tributary on the motel’s property.

Because that waterbody flows into North Brook, the public is advised to avoid the impacted area.

In a news release, the health department said the facility was ordered to immediately pump its septic tanks to cease the release of wastewater. Pumping is to continue until the issue is resolved.

The health department said it will continue to monitor the situation.

