Septic system overflow in Sennett resolved

The Cayuga County Health Department said the flow of wastewater from a septic overflow in the town of Sennett has been resolved.

In a press release issued Thursday, the health department said an inspector performed a follow up inspection at Dilaj’s Motor Inn, at 7430 North St. Road. The inspection confirmed there is no wastewater flowing into the unnamed minor tributary on the motel’s property

On Tuesday, the health department said it responded to an "environmental incident" complaint regarding a septic overflow at Dilaj’s Motor Inn and that wastewater was observed to be on the ground surface and flowing into an unnamed minor tributary on the motel’s property.

Because that waterbody flows into North Brook, the public was advised to avoid the impacted area. The health department said the facility was ordered to immediately pump its septic tanks to cease the release of wastewater.

