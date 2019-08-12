A retired state police sergeant who helped in the search and recovery efforts following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City will be laid to rest in central New York later this week.
Jeffrey M. Cicora, a Baldwinsville resident who was born and raised in Auburn, died Saturday after a "lengthy and courageous" battle with an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site, according to an obituary posted by the Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel funeral home.
Cicora retired from the state police after a 24-year career, mostly in the Baldwinsville area, that began in 1992, according to a press release from the state police issued on Saturday. Cicora commanded the state police Lysander station at the end of his career.
"It is with deep regret and sadness Superintendent Keith M. Corlett is saddened to announce the Line of Duty death of Sergeant/Station Commander Jeffrey M. Cicora," state police said in the press release.
Cicora had been in the Thousand Islands area when he passed away. A law enforcement escort brought his body to central New York on Sunday, with police agencies and fire departments paying tributes from overpasses along Interstates 81 and 481.
According to the obituary, Cicora was a 1983 Auburn High School graduate. He earned an associate's degree in criminal justice at Cayuga Community College and then a bachelor's degree in public justice at SUNY Oswego.
Cicora's obituary described his work in the aftermath of 9/11.
"Throughout that time, he worked at Ground Zero as well as was deployed to John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports after the attacks. Jeff and his K9 partner, Devitt, searched planes, luggage, motorcades and airplane terminals for explosives for nearly six months."
Calling hours are set for 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, also at the church. Burial will be private.