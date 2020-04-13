Seven immigrants test positive for COVID-19 at Batavia ICE facility

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BATAVIA — One day after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced they would be releasing people vulnerable to COVID-19 from detention facilities, multiple detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility tested positive for the deadly disease.

According to ICE, there are now seven detainees in the facility located in Batavia who have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the individuals who tested positive include a 62-year-old Pakistani, a 29-year-old Somali, two Hondurans, ages 37 and 31, two 21-year-old Salvadorians and a 35-year-old Dominican.

ICE officials would not provide information about the current status of their health, or whether they had underlying health conditions.

There are nearly 189,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, and 9,385 people in the state have died of the disease as of Sunday. Most victims in New York state have been over age 70, and have had co-morbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems.