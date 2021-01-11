Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County nursing home

Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll topped 50 after seven nursing home residents died on Sunday.

The seven residents include two women in their 90s, two women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s. The residents tested positive for COVID-19 before their deaths, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

No further information was released. The residents' nursing home wasn't disclosed, but there have been 28 COVID-19 deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. It's the only nursing home in Cayuga County that's reported a COVID-related fatality.

Since the pandemic began in March, Cayuga County has 55 COVID-related deaths. There have been 31 deaths in the last eight days.

While there have been more deaths, the number of cases is on the decline. The health department admitted 45 new cases on Sunday. Three of the cases are inmates at correctional facilities in the county.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision didn't release updated data on Monday. As of Saturday, Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia has 151 confirmed COVID-19 cases (28 active cases) and Auburn Correctional Facility has 86 confirmed cases, 35 of which are active.