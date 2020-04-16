Seven more positive COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, one hospitalized

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 4-year-old boy is one of seven people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Cayuga County.

The other new confirmed cases include three men in their 30s, two women in their 30s and a man in his 20s. They live outside of Auburn, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The health department completed contact tracing investigations for five of the seven new cases. No details were provided about the findings.

One person is hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

The county has 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 37 one day ago. There are 23 people in mandatory isolation, which is required for people who test positive for the virus. Another 48 people are in mandatory quarantine. Mandatory quarantine is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case.

While there are new cases to report, some have recovered from COVID-19. So far, 20 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation in Cayuga County.

As of Thursday, the health department has 637 COVID-19 test results — 44 positives and 593 negatives. They are awaiting the result of 24 tests.