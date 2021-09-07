Several 9/11 remembrance events planned in Cayuga County

The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks will be remembered at a few public events in Cayuga County this year.

The city of Auburn will host a ceremony beginning at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the south lawn of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. The wreath will be laid at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 was crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Mayor Michael Quill and members of Auburn City Council will be in attendance.

The Old Wheeler bell atop city hall will toll at that time, as well as the times of the attacks on the South Tower (9:03 a.m.) and the Pentagon (9:37 a.m.), the collapse of the South Tower (9:59 a.m.), the crashing of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to seize control of the plane from hijackers (10:03 a.m.) and the collapse of the North Tower (10:28 a.m.).

Then, from noon to 6 p.m., a 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance will be held on Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Owasco. The event will include food, music and family activities.

At 7 p.m., the Auburn fire and police departments will host a 20th anniversary remembrance at 7 p.m. at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Elected leaders and speakers will be in attendance. For more information, visit fb.me/e/D1YqdmM0.

All three events will be free and open to the public.

