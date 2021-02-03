Several Auburn musicians nominated for 2021 SAMMYs

Several other nominees are regular performers in the Cayuga County area, including the Stan Colella Orchestra in Best Jazz Recording for "Just for Fun," The Jess Novak Band in Best Pop Recording for "Standing Now," and Just Joe in Best Singer-Songwriter Recording for "Breakdown."

Additionally, in the People's Choice Awards, both downtown Auburn venue Moondog's Lounge and local youth music group Perform 4 Purpose have made it to the fourth round of voting. They are nominated for Favorite Venue and Favorite Academic Organization, respectively. Voting is underway at syracuseareamusic.com/peoples-choice through Feb. 7, and the top eight in each category will advance to round five, which begins Feb. 9.