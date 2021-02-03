Several Auburn musicians nominated for 2021 SAMMYs

Several Auburn musicians are among the nominees for the 2021 Syracuse Area Music Awards.
Announced Wednesday morning, the local SAMMY nominees include:
• Empires in Orbit, the solo project of Auburn musician Gary Mann, in the Best Electronic Recording category for "Rave of the Damned"
• Auburn metal band Caustic Method in Best Hard Rock Recording for "No Retribution"
• Auburn rapper MBK Richy in Best Hip-Hop/Rap Recording for "Throwaways"
• Auburn musician Coughlin in Best Pop Recording for "Unlatch Diary"
• International producer and choreographer Sean McLeod, of Auburn, in Best R&B Recording for "Freedom" from his project "A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman"
Several other nominees are regular performers in the Cayuga County area, including the Stan Colella Orchestra in Best Jazz Recording for "Just for Fun," The Jess Novak Band in Best Pop Recording for "Standing Now," and Just Joe in Best Singer-Songwriter Recording for "Breakdown."
Additionally, in the People's Choice Awards, both downtown Auburn venue Moondog's Lounge and local youth music group Perform 4 Purpose have made it to the fourth round of voting. They are nominated for Favorite Venue and Favorite Academic Organization, respectively. Voting is underway at syracuseareamusic.com/peoples-choice through Feb. 7, and the top eight in each category will advance to round five, which begins Feb. 9.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAMMYs Executive Committee received 194 recordings from 166 regional artists for consideration for this year's awards, a new record.
"In times of darkness creativity flourishes," the committee said in a news release.
Due to the pandemic, this year's SAMMYs Awards Show will be livestreamed, for free, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, from SubCat Studios in Syracuse. The show will feature performances by Byron Cage, Cam Caruso, Sophistafunk, Stephen Phillips and Vaporeyes. This year's SAMMYs Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed to 2022.
In advance of the awards show, "Bridge Street" on NewsChannel 9 WSYR will feature several performances in the SAMMYs Spotlight Series at 10 a.m. Thursdays:
• Feb. 4: Chris Merkley
• Feb. 11: Sydney Irving
• Feb. 18: Bob Holz
• Feb. 25: The Ghost Town Ramblers
• March 4: Mark Doyle and Joe Whiting
For more information on this year's SAMMYs, including the full list of 2021 nominees, visit syracuseareamusic.com, facebook.com/syracuseareamusic, twitter.com/sammyawards or instagram.com/syracuseareamusic.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.