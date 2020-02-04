Several Auburn musicians nominated for Syracuse awards

Several Auburn musicians and several more frequent local performers were nominated for the 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards. The nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
Best Hip-Hop or Rap has two Auburn representatives: Coughlin, for "#TheHeat," and MBK Richy, for "RSZ." Best Blues also has two Auburn nominees in Sean McLeod, for "Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival: Live! Vol. 4," and Diana Jacobs, for "What She Needs." Rounding out the nominated Auburn performers are Murder in Rue Morgue, for "Endless Cycles," in Best Hard Rock, and Gary Mann's Empires in Orbit, for "Doom City Limits & Singles," in Best Electronica.
Meanwhile, several more musicians who regularly perform in the Auburn area were also nominated for the awards. Melissa Gardiner was nominated for Best Jazz for "Empowered," Sydney Irving for Best Singer/Songwriter for "The Greene EP," The Ripcords for Best Americana for "Last Dance" and The Action! for Best Alternative for "20 Years Alive." Mike Powell also collected nominations in Best Americana, for "The Full Nelson: Live at the Odeon," and Best Rock, for "Gypsy Winnebago" (with The Black River).
Voting is also underway for the People's Choice Awards portion of the Syracuse Area Music Awards. Voting is available at syracuseareamusic.com/peopleschoice. The sweet 16 round takes place Feb. 4-9, followed by the elite eight Feb. 11-16, the final four Feb. 18-23 and the final two Feb. 25-March 1.
People's Choice Award categories are favorite local artist or band, favorite local venue, favorite festival or music series and favorite academic or musical organization.
The SAMMYS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Thursday, March 5, followed by the SAMMYS Award Show Friday, March 6. The ceremony will be held at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and the awards show at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.
For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or follow @SammyAwards on Facebook or Twitter.