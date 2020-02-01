Several Cayuga County water systems violate standard for chlorination byproduct

Five utilities that provide public drinking water sourced from Owasco Lake are in violation of the federal standard for a contaminant that's a byproduct of the treatment process.

Drinking water customers in the East Brutus Water District, Fleming Consolidated Water District, Springport No. 2/Fleming No. 6 Water District, Montezuma Water District and Aurelius Water District No. 3 have been notified in letters in recent weeks that their water supply exceeded an annual average of 80 parts per billion for trihalomethanes.

The state Department of Health requires notices be sent to customers about the violation, but according to the information provided by public health officials, there is not a need to avoid using the water or take any actions before drinking it, such as boiling.

Studies have suggested that long-term exposure, 20 to 30 years, to elevated levels of trihalomethanes may increase risk for some types of cancer, and also may increase birth defect risks for women who drink the water during pregnancy. But officials also stressed that studies done so far have not been conclusive.

Eileen O'Connor, director of the environmental health division of the Cayuga County Health Department, said the public notices are not meant to alarm people.