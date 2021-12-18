Several in Cayuga County receive arts grants from state

The New York State Council on the Arts announced $45 million in grants for organizations and artists across the state earlier this week, and among the recipients are several in the Cayuga County area.

ARISE, the independent living center with offices in Auburn, received $99,000 to support its art and literacy magazine and education program, UNIQUE.

“Communities thrive when all people are included, and this applies to people with disabilities," ARISE CEO Tania Anderson said in a news release. "We are grateful for New York’s support."

The magazine, which publishes art and literature by people with disabilities in Cayuga and neighboring counties, will begin taking submissions for its 2022 publication in March.

Additionally, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre and Schweinfurth Memorial Center, all of Auburn, received $49,500 each, and the Skaneateles Festival received $10,000. The money will support the organizations as they continue to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release.

“The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again,” Hochul said. “These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well.”

For a full list of grant recipients, visit nysca.org.

