The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties until 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The warning area includes north central Cayuga County and central Onondaga County.
A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Skaneateles and Auburn moving northeast at 30 mph. The storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Wind damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected. Hail damage to vehicles is also possible.
People outside should take shelter and stay away from windows. If you're on or near Skaneateles Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle.
