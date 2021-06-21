Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cayuga County, most of upstate NY

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Cayuga and 19 other upstate New York counties.
The National Weather Service says the watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. Some of the storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible.
