Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cayuga County, most of upstate NY
  • Updated
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Cayuga and 19 other upstate New York counties. 

The National Weather Service says the watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. 

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. Some of the storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible. 

