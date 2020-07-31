Seward House in Auburn announces reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Seward House Museum in Auburn will reopen for tours on Thursday, Aug. 6, after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will offer two new types of tours, "both of which will offer unique insights and experiences while visiting the SHM campus," the museum said in a news release. Certain rooms and areas of the museum will remain closed to the public for safety reasons.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer safe, educational, and fun tours once again," Executive Director Billye Chabot said.

The museum was able to reopen when phase four of New York state's reopening plan began in the central New York region June 26. Since then, the museum has worked to ensure that appropriate public health measures are in place there for the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.

All visitors must make reservations and wear face masks at the museum, and all staff will wear them as well. Additionally, the museum will implement social distancing, queue management, one-way traffic flows and increased cleaning, and hand sanitizer stations will be made available.

Reservations will be available to make online beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4. The museum will host a members-only preview on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6 and 7.