The Seward House Museum is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from Preserve New York, the museum announced this week.
The grant will be used to hire Crawford & Stearns Architects & Preservation Planners, of Syracuse, to complete a building condition report that will allow the Auburn museum to prioritize repairs and stay ahead of any deterioration, it said in a news release.
The main building of the museum was built in 1816 in the Federal style. Eight years later it became the home of its namesake, William H. Seward, who would go on to become governor of New York, a U.S. senator and secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln.
Those with projects up for pieces of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative…
Seward began updating and modifying the building in 1848, and additional renovations were made throughout the rest of the century. The staff and board of the museum have done much preservation work on the structure, but previous surveys and reports point to the need for a thorough condition assessment of the main building, the museum said.
The 2019 Preserve New York grant cycle was the most competitive in the program's 26-year history, the museum said. More than 70 applications were reviewed, after which $262,498 was awarded to 31 projects across 25 counties in New York. The Seward House was the only grant recipient in Cayuga County.
For more information, call the museum at (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org.